Short Interest in BTCS Inc (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Rises By 34.6%

BTCS Inc (OTCMKTS:BTCS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the August 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 715,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BTCS remained flat at $$0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday. 67,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,407. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19. BTCS has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.43.
BTCS Company Profile
