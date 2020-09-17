Short Interest in BTCS Inc (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Rises By 34.6%

BTCS Inc (OTCMKTS:BTCS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the August 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 715,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTCS remained flat at $$0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday. 67,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,407. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19. BTCS has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.43.

Get BTCS alerts:

BTCS Company Profile

BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for BTCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTCS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.