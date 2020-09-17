Short Interest in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Declines By 14.0%

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the August 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 713,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,688,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,249,000 after acquiring an additional 102,634 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 39.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,580,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,462,000 after acquiring an additional 724,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 648.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,521,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,621,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,402,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,170,000 after acquiring an additional 93,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

CPT traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $91.33. The company had a trading volume of 879,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,343. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.78. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $120.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.98). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. Analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

