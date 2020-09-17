Short Interest in Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) Expands By 13.3%

Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 601,700 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the August 15th total of 530,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CHEK remained flat at $$0.37 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 516,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,815. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27. Check Cap has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.37.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Check Cap will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHEK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Check Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Check Cap in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

