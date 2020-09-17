Short Interest in Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Increases By 15.6%

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.0 days.

Shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation stock remained flat at $$8,450.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation has a 12 month low of $6,428.00 and a 12 month high of $8,673.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8,179.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8,021.11.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LDSVF. Barclays cut shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and Küfferle brand names. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as in approximately 400 own shops.

