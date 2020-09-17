Short Interest in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Declines By 24.6%

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the August 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 943,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CRUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

CRUS stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.95. 605,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,264. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $91.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $242.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $46,243.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,387.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 2.8% in the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.