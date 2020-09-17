Short Interest in Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) Rises By 29.0%

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the August 15th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRK. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comstock Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.28.

In related news, Director Stuart D. Porter sold 9,842,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $55,118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,791,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 408,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,523,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,795,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRK traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.89. 28,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,315. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 126.25 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average of $5.56.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $179.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

