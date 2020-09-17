Short Interest in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Grows By 15.7%

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the August 15th total of 4,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Constellation Brands news, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total transaction of $27,429,862.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 301,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,582,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $16,341,340.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 644,719 shares in the company, valued at $116,823,082.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,696,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,201,000 after acquiring an additional 99,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,313,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,807,000 after acquiring an additional 63,069 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 32.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,651,000 after acquiring an additional 709,541 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,292,000 after acquiring an additional 28,930 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.32.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $192.21. The company had a trading volume of 765,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,048. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $210.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,067.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.38.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.