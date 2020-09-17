Short Interest in Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) Rises By 28.2%

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the August 15th total of 3,790,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1,019.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,755,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,340,000 after buying an additional 4,330,710 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,846,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after buying an additional 1,277,067 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,105,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after buying an additional 1,050,820 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,080,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,050,000 after buying an additional 796,882 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,898,000. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGO traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.75. 240,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,177,115. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.69.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $255.92 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 16.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

EGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

