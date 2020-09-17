Short Interest in Elixinol Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) Declines By 14.0%

Elixinol Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the August 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELLXF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,967. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17. Elixinol Global has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.51.

Elixinol Global Company Profile

Elixinol Global Limited engages in the industrial hemp and medicinal cannabis business in Australia. It manufactures and distributes industrial hemp-based dietary supplements and foods, and skincare products; and medicinal cannabis. The company is based in Sydney, Australia.

