Short Interest in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Increases By 28.3%

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the August 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Domenik acquired 10,000 shares of EMCORE stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 54,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,340.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 14,237 shares of company stock valued at $48,897 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMKR. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCORE by 52.5% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 16,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in EMCORE in the second quarter worth $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in EMCORE by 14.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in EMCORE by 23.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in EMCORE by 37.3% in the first quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 25,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:EMKR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,676. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92. EMCORE has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $98.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.97.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.05 million. Research analysts predict that EMCORE will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

