Short Interest in Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) Drops By 28.2%

Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the August 15th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 709,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Entera Bio stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 69,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.61% of Entera Bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

ENTX stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.29. 5,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,203. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.37. Entera Bio has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05).

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism.

