Short Interest in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Decreases By 20.8%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,800 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 199,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 118,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.77. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $67.07.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $27.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMAB has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bradesco Corretora cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BofA Securities upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

