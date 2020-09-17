Short Interest in HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Expands By 19.0%

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the August 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 232.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on HLS Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

HLS Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$12.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.17. HLS Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $19.10.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

