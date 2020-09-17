Short Interest in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Rises By 15.7%

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the August 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $541,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,901. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 99,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total value of $16,855,059.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,312,155.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,043 shares of company stock valued at $21,872,661. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the second quarter valued at $457,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in IDEX by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 77,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 5.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in IDEX during the second quarter worth about $2,576,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in IDEX by 9.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,662,000 after acquiring an additional 19,754 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDEX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $186.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX has a one year low of $104.56 and a one year high of $188.17.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $561.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on IDEX from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.83.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

