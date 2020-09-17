Short Interest in INGENICO/ADR (OTCMKTS:INGIY) Decreases By 21.7%

INGENICO/ADR (OTCMKTS:INGIY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INGIY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,420. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 1.19. INGENICO/ADR has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INGIY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered INGENICO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of INGENICO/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of INGENICO/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Ingenico Group – GCS, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment solutions through in-store, mobile, and online channels worldwide. It offers in-store solutions, such as payment terminals and applications; management of installed terminals, including security application updates; connectivity; after-sales services; centralization of transactions; end-to-end security from terminal to bank or processor; value-added services; and customer loyalty solutions, including loyalty card, loyalty program management, prepaid card, gift card management, customer data analysis, and marketing campaign management.

