Short Interest in Input Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:INPCF) Declines By 20.0%

Input Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:INPCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of INPCF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.25. 6,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,174. Input Capital has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62.

Input Capital

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. It provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs of their farm. The company sells its products to grain handling companies and canola crushing plants located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, as well as in the Montana and North Dakota.

