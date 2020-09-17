Short Interest in ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Declines By 18.0%

ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the August 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ITOCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ITOCHU CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ITOCHU CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

Get ITOCHU CORP/ADR alerts:

Shares of ITOCHU CORP/ADR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.15. The company had a trading volume of 40,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,762. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.66. The stock has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ITOCHU CORP/ADR has a 1-year low of $33.16 and a 1-year high of $53.86.

ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter. ITOCHU CORP/ADR had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 11.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ITOCHU CORP/ADR will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ITOCHU CORP/ADR stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,048,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,680 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.14% of ITOCHU CORP/ADR worth $42,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About ITOCHU CORP/ADR

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile raw materials, garment materials, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and focuses on import licenses for lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.