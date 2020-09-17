Short Interest in John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd (NYSE:HTY) Drops By 27.9%

John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd (NYSE:HTY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the August 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HTY traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.23. 18,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,513. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28. John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $7.30.

Get John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

About John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.