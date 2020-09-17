Short Interest in Kirin Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Drops By 16.6%

Kirin Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the August 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNBWY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.97. 25,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,745. Kirin has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.84.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Kirin had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter.

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited manufactures and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and pharmaceuticals and bio-chemicals in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Integrated Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, Other Overseas Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals and Bio-Chemicals Business.

