Short Interest in Magellan Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Declines By 16.7%

Magellan Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:MAGE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MAGE traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $1.47. 1,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,071. Magellan Gold has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88.

Magellan Gold Company Profile

Magellan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in Arizona, California, Nevada, and Mexico. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds an interest in the Silver District project area that consists of 87 unpatented lode mining claims, 6 patented lode claims, an Arizona State Exploration Permit of 334.85 acres, and 23 unpatented mill site claims covering an area of approximately 2,000 acres located north of Yuma in southwest Arizona.

