Short Interest in Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Increases By 17.2%

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the August 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several research firms recently commented on MKTAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Makita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Makita from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

Get Makita alerts:

OTCMKTS:MKTAY traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.99. 14,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,147. Makita has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $48.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.12. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.33 million. Makita had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.04%. Equities analysts predict that Makita will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Makita

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and wholesale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment. The company operates through Japan Group, Europe Group, North America Group, Asia Group, and Other Regions Group segments. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sandling, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.