Short Interest in MEGGITT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) Decreases By 25.0%

MEGGITT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

MEGGITT PLC/ADR stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.65. MEGGITT PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MEGGITT PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEGGITT PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

