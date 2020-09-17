Short Interest in MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Rises By 12.5%

MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MGDDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of MGDDY traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,176. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.15. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $25.92. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

