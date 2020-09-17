Short Interest in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Decreases By 27.9%

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 420,600 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the August 15th total of 583,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 147,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 450,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 171,732 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 122,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 77,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 43,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MYE traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.37. The company had a trading volume of 117,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,336. The stock has a market cap of $515.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.51. Myers Industries has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $18.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $118.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Myers Industries will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

