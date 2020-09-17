Short Interest in NanoViricides Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Decreases By 28.4%

NanoViricides Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 493,400 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the August 15th total of 688,700 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NNVC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.35. 378,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,763. NanoViricides has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20.
NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter.
NanoViricides Company Profile
NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections. The company is developing anti-influenza drug candidates at pre-clinical and advanced pre-clinical stage, which include two FluCide drugs, such as injectable and oral anti-influenza nanoviricide drug for H7N9, Bird Flu H5N1, other Highly Pathogenic Influenzas, Epidemic Influenzas, and Seasonal Influenzas; DengueCide, an anti-dengue nanoviricide which is in pre-clinical development; and HIVCide, an anti-human immunodeficiency virus drug candidate.
