Short Interest in NanoViricides Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Decreases By 28.4%

NanoViricides Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 493,400 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the August 15th total of 688,700 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NNVC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.35. 378,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,763. NanoViricides has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20.

NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in NanoViricides by 152.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NanoViricides by 119.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NanoViricides in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NanoViricides by 3,931.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 45,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in NanoViricides by 60,928.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 107,844 shares in the last quarter.

NanoViricides Company Profile

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections. The company is developing anti-influenza drug candidates at pre-clinical and advanced pre-clinical stage, which include two FluCide drugs, such as injectable and oral anti-influenza nanoviricide drug for H7N9, Bird Flu H5N1, other Highly Pathogenic Influenzas, Epidemic Influenzas, and Seasonal Influenzas; DengueCide, an anti-dengue nanoviricide which is in pre-clinical development; and HIVCide, an anti-human immunodeficiency virus drug candidate.

