Short Interest in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) Drops By 28.1%

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 840,900 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the August 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 453,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.84. 23,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,305. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. News has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $15.55.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in News by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,215,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 549,550 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in News by 3.7% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,903,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,242,000 after purchasing an additional 426,742 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd bought a new stake in News in the second quarter valued at about $4,427,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in News during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in News by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 313,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 162,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

