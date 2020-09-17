Short Interest in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) Drops By 18.4%

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the August 15th total of 7,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

NWSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of News from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of News from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of News stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.22. The stock had a trading volume of 168,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81. News has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. News had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that News will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 6.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of News by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of News by 37.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of News by 26.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of News by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

