Short Interest in NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) Drops By 19.6%

NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 325,400 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the August 15th total of 404,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.03. The stock had a trading volume of 11,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,778. NEWTEK Business Services has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 44.30% and a return on equity of 18.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.14%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEWT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEWT. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in NEWTEK Business Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

NEWTEK Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

