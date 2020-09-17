Short Interest in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Drops By 14.4%

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the August 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
OCC traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.46. 13 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,467. Optical Cable has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53.
Optical Cable Company Profile
