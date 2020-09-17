Short Interest in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Drops By 14.4%

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the August 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

OCC traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.46. 13 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,467. Optical Cable has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53.

Optical Cable Company Profile

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair.

