Short Interest in Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) Decreases By 15.0%

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the August 15th total of 35,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PANL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st.

In related news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 27,293 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $66,049.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 277,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,494.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,984 shares of company stock valued at $194,280. 44.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,310,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,879,000 after acquiring an additional 89,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PANL traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,694. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $108.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.22.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.23. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $70.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

