Short Interest in Parex Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Drops By 22.7%

Parex Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:PARXF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 590,300 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the August 15th total of 763,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 155.3 days.

Shares of PARXF traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,884. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52. Parex Resources has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $19.45.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PARXF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Parex Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Parex Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

