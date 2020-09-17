Short Interest in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Drops By 20.6%

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 665,300 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 838,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $19.27. 1,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,525. PDF Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average is $17.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.99 million, a PE ratio of -102.89 and a beta of 1.53.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PDF Solutions will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDFS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 21.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 45,254 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in PDF Solutions by 15.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in PDF Solutions by 1.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PDF Solutions by 1,193.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 110,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in PDF Solutions by 22.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

