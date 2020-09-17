Short Interest in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Expands By 15.7%

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 343,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the August 15th total of 296,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 124.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 57,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 49.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 25,361 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,519.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

PBT traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.81. 56,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.00. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 4,477.47% and a net margin of 94.09%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.0089 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.