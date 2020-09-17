Short Interest in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) Increases By 17.9%

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the August 15th total of 4,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.6 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Guggenheim increased their target price on PetIQ from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,600. The company has a market capitalization of $903.73 million, a PE ratio of -34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55. PetIQ has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,258,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,694,000 after purchasing an additional 284,309 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,566,000 after buying an additional 48,932 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 946,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,978,000 after buying an additional 160,886 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 823,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 35,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PetIQ by 12.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 771,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,916,000 after acquiring an additional 85,532 shares in the last quarter.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

