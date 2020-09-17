Short Interest in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Declines By 17.0%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the August 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of HKXCY stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,572. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average of $38.70. Ping An Insurance has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $51.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on HKXCY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

It operates in five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Clearing, and Platform and Infrastructure. The Cash segment covers various equity products traded on the cash market platforms, the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange; sale of market data relating to the products; and other related activities.

