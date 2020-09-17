Short Interest in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Rises By 22.3%

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the August 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Preformed Line Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Preformed Line Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLPC traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.54. The company had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,632. The company has a market capitalization of $255.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Preformed Line Products has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $76.60.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.63 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 6.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $975,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.97% of the company’s stock.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

