Short Interest in Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) Expands By 21.7%

Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,108,300 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the August 15th total of 1,732,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,054.2 days.

Shares of PBSFF remained flat at $$11.50 during midday trading on Thursday. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $16.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.74.

About Prosiebensat 1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

