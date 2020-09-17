Short Interest in RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) Drops By 18.4%

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,920,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the August 15th total of 12,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 18.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

REAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of RealReal from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of RealReal from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RealReal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

In related news, VP Steve Ming Lo sold 7,500 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 14,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $216,657.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,572,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,725,426.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 583,113 shares of company stock worth $9,167,158. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of RealReal by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of RealReal by 116,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of RealReal by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of RealReal by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of RealReal by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:REAL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,867. RealReal has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $24.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 3.69.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.05). RealReal had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. The business had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. RealReal’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RealReal will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

