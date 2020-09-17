Short Interest in TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Declines By 13.9%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,150,000 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the August 15th total of 9,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. CLSA raised shares of TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

Shares of TAL traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.74. 2,043,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,818,398. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,581.58 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $83.68.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.64 million. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,342,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,350,000 after acquiring an additional 321,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,072,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,183,000 after acquiring an additional 470,704 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 7,906,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,615,000 after acquiring an additional 400,521 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 198.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,268,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169,598 shares during the period. Finally, BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $289,758,000. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

