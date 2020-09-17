Siemens (FRA:SIE) Earns Buy Rating from DZ Bank

Siemens (FRA:SIE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Siemens has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €129.94 ($152.87).

SIE traded up €1.78 ($2.09) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €118.68 ($139.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610,631 shares. Siemens has a fifty-two week low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a fifty-two week high of €133.39 ($156.93). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €115.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of €97.75.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

