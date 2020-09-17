Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Trading 5.3% Higher

Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) was up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 285,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 708,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on Sigma Labs in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. Sigma Labs had a negative return on equity of 296.19% and a negative net margin of 826.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sigma Labs Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices.

