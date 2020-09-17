Simple Software Solutions Price Tops $0.0620 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. Simple Software Solutions has a market cap of $78,150.86 and approximately $35,821.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0620 or 0.00000566 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00469164 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00020870 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00012899 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005124 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00009987 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000283 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001726 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm.

Quark

It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions' total supply is 2,340,628 coins and its circulating supply is 1,260,754 coins. Simple Software Solutions' official website is sssolutions.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

Simple Software Solutions can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

