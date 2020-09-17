Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $902.00

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. Single Collateral DAI has a market cap of $8.57 million and approximately $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be bought for $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00043430 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005709 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $485.47 or 0.04411815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009079 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00057935 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002326 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00035261 BTC.

About Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official website is www.makerdao.com . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Single Collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

