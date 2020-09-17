Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.U) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.U) dropped 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.10 and last traded at C$7.10. Approximately 4,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 4,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.16.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Slate Retail REIT from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.59.

