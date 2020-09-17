SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.96

SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €41.96 ($49.36) and last traded at €40.84 ($48.05), with a volume of 230394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €39.64 ($46.64).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of SMA Solar Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of SMA Solar Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 165.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €32.80 and its 200 day moving average price is €28.72.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and distributes photovoltaic (PV) inverters, transformers, choke coils, and monitoring and energy management systems for PV systems worldwide. It operates through Residential, Commercial, Utility, Storage, and Digital Energy segments.

