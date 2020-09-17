Solana (SOL) Hits Market Capitalization of $101.37 Million

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last seven days, Solana has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. Solana has a market cap of $101.37 million and $23.14 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solana coin can currently be bought for $2.75 or 0.00025123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00044453 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.40 or 0.04630535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002277 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00055741 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00035097 BTC.

Solana Profile

SOL is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,618,479 coins and its circulating supply is 36,896,829 coins. Solana’s official website is solana.com . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs

Solana Coin Trading

Solana can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

