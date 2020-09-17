Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price Down 7.3% on Insider Selling

Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) were down 7.3% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $184.33 and last traded at $187.03. Approximately 1,038,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,226,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.76.

Specifically, VP Lior Handelsman sold 200 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $31,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,842.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 11,500 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total transaction of $2,588,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,390,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,197,168. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $196.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.13.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.55 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,790,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,001,000 after acquiring an additional 43,978 shares during the period. Swedbank increased its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,069,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,291,000 after acquiring an additional 588,783 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $117,308,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,264,000 after acquiring an additional 133,361 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 296.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 836,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,088,000 after acquiring an additional 625,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.