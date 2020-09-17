Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Shares Down 7.5%

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.96. 1,204,965 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 532,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Laidlaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.56.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $156.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.56.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler purchased 7,575,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $12,500,002.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 252.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 54.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

