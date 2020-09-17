Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Price

Press coverage about Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) has trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment earned a daily sentiment score of -1.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the restaurant operator an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s ranking:

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

PLAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.12. 4,653,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,654,430. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $909.78 million, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.71.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.20. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 6,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $123,891.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,388.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $205,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,853 shares of company stock valued at $745,915 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.