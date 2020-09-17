Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Issues Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.08-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.08. Sonic Automotive also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.08-1.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.84.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 25,000 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,065,153 shares in the company, valued at $42,606,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 7,565 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $264,850.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,453.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,445 shares of company stock worth $3,262,467 in the last quarter. Insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

